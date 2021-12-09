Courier owner Lee Enterprises rejects Alden Global's acquisition offer

WATERLOO -- Davenport-based Lee Enterprises announced on Thursday morning that its board unanimously rejected a takeover bid from Alden Global Capital.

Lee also reported a net income of $5.3 million for its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results.

Alden last month offered to buy Lee, one of the country's largest newspaper chains and publisher of The Courier, for $24 per share in cash. Lee countered by adopting a so-called "poison pill" strategy, designed to dilute stock should Alden seek to gain more control of the company.

“The Board carefully considered Alden’s proposal in consultation with its financial and legal advisors and determined that it grossly undervalues Lee and is not in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders,” wrote Kevin Mowbray, CEO of Lee Enterprises, in an email to Lee’s employees Thursday morning. “Our Board is confident we have the right strategic plan in place to leverage our attractive market position, financial strength and established digital capabilities and infrastructure to drive further growth and value for shareholders.”

Alden is known for cutting costs and downsizing newsrooms well beyond what's already happened across the industry over the past decade. Lee's union papers all opposed a deal with Alden.

Lee's stock gained 11% Thursday to close at $27.70 — nearly $4 above what Alden offered.

Lee Chairman Mary Junck said the company’s digital-first mindset is driving revenue growth and strong cash-flow performance.

“The core of Lee’s strength and competitive advantage is steadfast commitment to high-quality local news that is deeply valued in the communities we serve,” Junck said. “... Our digital transformation is well underway with strong momentum, as shown in our fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results reported today.”

In Lee's call with investors, Mowbray said total operating revenue increased for the second consecutive quarter. Subscription revenue totaled $87.8 million, and digital-only subscriptions at the end of the quarter totaled 402,000 which is up compared to this time last year. Digital news page views totaled 393 million for the quarter.

“Our strong fourth quarter and full year results clearly demonstrate the significant progress we have made since we launched our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy in early 2021, positioning us with strong momentum in our digital transformation as we enter 2022,” Mowbray said in a statement.

At TownNews, Lee’s content platform, and Amplified, Lee’s advertising company, revenues totaled $27.2 million and $12 million, respectively. Total digital revenue increased 37% in the quarter.

J.P. Morgan is acting as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Lane & Waterman LLP are acting as legal advisers to Lee.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0