Courier opening back up Monday

WATERLOO -- The Courier will open its front lobby to customers beginning Monday morning.

The front doors were locked to the public in mid-March as the COVID-19 virus began to enter into our community. We, like many businesses, decided to minimize the risk to our employees by keeping the public out.

Our hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, just as they were before. We have given the front lobby area a deep clean and will maintain the cleanliness of the front area with frequent disinfecting.

Breaking News