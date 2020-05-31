Courier opening back up Monday

WATERLOO -- The Courier will open its front lobby to customers beginning Monday morning.
The front doors were locked to the public in mid-March as the COVID-19 virus began to enter into our community. We, like many businesses, decided to minimize the risk to our employees by keeping the public out.
Our hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, just as they were before. We have given the front lobby area a deep clean and will maintain the cleanliness of the front area with frequent disinfecting.
