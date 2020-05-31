Courier opening back up Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- The Courier will open its front lobby to customers beginning Monday morning.

The front doors were locked to the public in mid-March as the COVID-19 virus began to enter into our community. We, like many businesses, decided to minimize the risk to our employees by keeping the public out.

Our hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, just as they were before. We have given the front lobby area a deep clean and will maintain the cleanliness of the front area with frequent disinfecting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0