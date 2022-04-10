Courier names Cedar Valley Top 15 Nurses for 2022

Nursing is an essential profession that requires skill, knowledge, dedication and commitment to providing exemplary service in caring for patients. Cedar Valley nurses are on the front lines each day, displaying compassion, empathy, resilience and grace.

The Courier is celebrating the Cedar Valley’s Top Nurses for the fourth consecutive year.

For 2022, 14 extraordinary nursing professionals, and one Reader’s Choice winner who was the top vote-getter, have been selected. These 15 nurses have gone above and beyond the call of duty for patients in their care.

Last year’s winners came from every corner of the nursing field, representing local hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and more. That is true again in 2022, as well.

Two longtime nurse educators had the daunting task of sifting through the nominations to select the winners. Shawn Buhrow, nurse educator with American Sentinel University, and Kendra Williams-Perez, dean and professor at Allen College, graciously volunteered to select this year’s top Cedar Valley nurses. The Courier is grateful for their expertise and professionalism in choosing the 2022 winners.

The Courier is pleased to announce the 2022 Cedar Valley Top 15 Nurses:

Emily Babinat, UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital—Community Cancer Center.

Traci Hewitt, MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Treatment Center.

Chelsea Kullen, Bickford Assisted Living of Cedar Falls.

Betty Marshall, UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, People’s Choice winner.

Julie McCleeary, UnityPoint Internal Medicine North Crossing and UnityPoint Clinic LGBTQ.

Roberta Murray, Western Home Communities.

Judy Owen, UnityPoint Health-Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center.

Crystal McCarty Peters, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Shawn Pierce, Arlington Place, Grundy Center.

Wendy Potter, Peoples Community Health Clinic.

Cindy Powell, UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

Claudia Robinson, Black Hawk County Health Department.

Jennifer Sherrets, NewAldaya Lifescape.

Laura Skillen, Cedar Valley Hospice.

Yolanda Wilson, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Again this year, the Cedar Valley Top Nurses will be honored at a May 10 luncheon at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. They’ll also be profiled in a special publication in the Sunday, May 8, Courier.

