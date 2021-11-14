Courier moving to Cedar Falls industrial complex

For 162 years, The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier has been the primary source for news, sports, and current events in the Cedar Valley. During this time we have strived to be a true fourth estate serving our community.

Needless to say, over the course of 162 years, many things have changed in our industry. The speed with which readers can access news is light years faster than it was just 10 years ago. As a result, our reporting is now instantaneous across our website and social media platforms.

The Courier newsroom has evolved to meet the demand for accurate and timely reporting, and is now the leader in local news on these digital platforms.

Another way The Courier is meeting the demands of the modern workforce is through our advertising solutions. Historically, our print publication was the best way for local and regional businesses to reach the Cedar Valley. While the Courier’s print publication is still a great way to market to the Cedar Valley area, we have grown into a digital advertising and marketing powerhouse. We are now one of the largest advertising agencies in all of Eastern Iowa, and our parent company Lee Enterprises/Amplified Digital is one of the most innovative media companies in the country.

The lease at our current Waterloo location expires in December. While this location is a beautiful building in downtown Waterloo, it no longer meets all of our needs. As we explored various options for an office location over the past few years, we were drawn to the innovation and opportunity that Cedar Falls Industrial Park offers. We have also developed a business partnership with Mudd Advertising, a world-class automotive agency with 40 years of success, based right here in the Cedar Valley. Mudd Development owns and leases exceptional office facilities in Cedar Falls Industrial Park, and we have decided to move our operations and personnel to an office building on their campus at the beginning of 2022.

This new location will perfectly align with our future growth strategy while keeping us close to the center of the Cedar Valley.

Ultimately, we view all of the communities we serve as the Cedar Valley. One of the hardest things to do is change and adapt to an ever-advancing world while keeping true to your foundations. Our commitment to the Cedar Valley community remains, and we will continue to be the beacon of news in our region.

David Adams is the Courier’s general manager.

