Courier front office to close

Out of an abundance of caution for the community as well as our staff, and in accordance with the recommendations of state and federal health officials, the Courier has decided to close its office to walk-in traffic, effective March 17.

If you have an appointment, please be sure to call ahead to confirm.

We are still here to serve you:

Want to join our community? To reach the circulation department, call 291-1444 or 800-798-1730, or go to https://wcfcourier.com/ and click on the customer service link at the bottom of the page

You can also subscribe online at https://wcfcourier.com/members/join/#tracking-source=menu-nav.

To place an obituary, call 641-421-0555, go to https://wcfcourier.com/place_an_ad/obituaries/, or email woo.obits@wcfcourier.com.

To place a classified ad, go to https://wcfcourier.com/place_an_ad/

To talk to your advertising representative, call 319-291-1497 or email woo.advertising@wcfcourier.com.

To talk to the newsroom, call 319-291-1442, go to https://wcfcourier.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip/

