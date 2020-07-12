Courier announces new newsroom leadership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A respected journalist and newspaper veteran with nearly three decades of experience has been named North Iowa Editor overseeing The Courier.

Jaci Smith was named to oversee The Courier and also manages news operations at the Mason City Globe Gazette and is editor of the Lee Enterprises’ North Iowa Media group, which also includes the Summitt-Tribune and Mitchell County Press News.

Meta Hemenway-Forbes has been promoted to local news editor at The Courier.

“The Courier has a long history of leadership and community partnership in our newsroom. We are excited to announce the appointment of Jaci Smith to North Iowa editor and the promotion of Meta Hemenway-Forbes to local news editor,” said David Adams, Courier general manager.

“Jaci will oversee the region encompassing Waterloo and Mason City. Meta will oversee the Courier staff and fill in the leadership role recently vacated by Nancy Newhoff,” he said.

Smith became editor at Mason City in 2019 after serving as digital planning editor for The News Journal in Delaware, and its award-winning website, DelawareOnline.com. She has worked as a reporter and newsroom leader at publications in Minnesota, California and New Jersey. Smith began her career as a copy editor at the Racine, Wis., Journal-Times.