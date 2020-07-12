Courier announces new newsroom leadership

WATERLOO — A respected journalist and newspaper veteran with nearly three decades of experience has been named North Iowa Editor overseeing The Courier.
Jaci Smith was named to oversee The Courier and also manages news operations at the Mason City Globe Gazette and is editor of the Lee Enterprises’ North Iowa Media group, which also includes the Summitt-Tribune and Mitchell County Press News.
Meta Hemenway-Forbes has been promoted to local news editor at The Courier.
“The Courier has a long history of leadership and community partnership in our newsroom. We are excited to announce the appointment of Jaci Smith to North Iowa editor and the promotion of Meta Hemenway-Forbes to local news editor,” said David Adams, Courier general manager.
“Jaci will oversee the region encompassing Waterloo and Mason City. Meta will oversee the Courier staff and fill in the leadership role recently vacated by Nancy Newhoff,” he said.
Smith became editor at Mason City in 2019 after serving as digital planning editor for The News Journal in Delaware, and its award-winning website, DelawareOnline.com. She has worked as a reporter and newsroom leader at publications in Minnesota, California and New Jersey. Smith began her career as a copy editor at the Racine, Wis., Journal-Times.
“North Iowa is such a vibrant place, filled with a diverse population, and with lots of stories waiting to be told. I’m looking forward to getting to know the Cedar Valley area and the people who live and work there,” Smith said.
Hemenway-Forbes, a Waterloo native, previously served as deputy editor and special projects manager. Hemenway-Forbes has been with the Courier for 23 years as a reporter, features editor and niche publications specialist. She attended Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, and Wartburg College in Waverly.
“I’ve been fortunate to work for so many years alongside such a talented staff and to be a part of telling the stories of the Cedar Valley. I’m excited to continue helping lead that effort,” she said.
