Courier announces 2021 Cedar Valley top nurses

Hundreds of nominations poured in from Courier readers wanting to honor nurses they felt have what it takes to be named a Cedar Valley top nurse. Two longtime nurse educators had the daunting task of sifting through those nominations to select the winners. Shawn Buhrow, who oversees the nursing program at Hawkeye Community College, and Kendra Williams-Perez, dean and professor at Allen College, were our judges for this year’s selections. The Courier is grateful for their expertise and professionalism in choosing the 2021 winners.