Courier announces 2021 Cedar Valley top nurses

In January last year, 2020 was declared “The Year of the Nurse” by the World Health Organization. Unexpectedly, it also became the Year of the Coronavirus as the COVID-19 global pandemic hit. Nurses have been vitally important in treating and caring for patients during this time, requiring an even higher level of dedication.
Cedar Valley nurses have been on the front lines of it all. They have displayed commitment, innovation, empathy, bravery, resilience and grace. Their skills and calming presence have comforted thousands of patients throughout the Cedar Valley.
For the third year, The Courier is honoring the top Cedar Valley nurses who rose above and beyond the call of duty for patients in their care.
At a special event during National Nurses Week, the Courier will celebrate these local nurses:
- Kayla Boleyn – Cedar Valley Hospice
- Abagail Bumsted – Cedar Valley Hospice
- Anne Ferris – MercyOne
- Teri Gorby – People’s Community Health Clinic
- Paulette Jacobsen – Care Initiatives
- Crystal Jasper – NewAldaya Lifescapes
- Deb Jones – UnityPoint Health
- Mary Jones – Tyson Foods
- Bridget Kuennen – MercyOne
- Andrea McGee – Health Care Resolutions
- Maryury Reynolds – Western Home Communities
- Nicole Wright – UnityPoint Health
Hundreds of nominations poured in from Courier readers wanting to honor nurses they felt have what it takes to be named a Cedar Valley top nurse. Two longtime nurse educators had the daunting task of sifting through those nominations to select the winners. Shawn Buhrow, who oversees the nursing program at Hawkeye Community College, and Kendra Williams-Perez, dean and professor at Allen College, were our judges for this year’s selections. The Courier is grateful for their expertise and professionalism in choosing the 2021 winners.
The winning nurses will be honored at an awards luncheon at 11:30 a.m. May 12 at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Drive, Cedar Falls.
Tickets to the event are $15 and are available at https://go.wcfcourier.com/nursesluncheon or by calling Lisa Boleyn at 291-1478. Space is limited.
Additionally, the Courier will feature the winners in a special publication, “Nurses: the Heart of Health Care,” on May 9.
Sponsors of this year’s award are MercyOne and Cedar Valley Hospice.