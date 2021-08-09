Courbat Court, honoring WWII vet Marcia Courbat, dedicated in Waterloo

WATERLOO — Marcia Courbat was known for paving the way for veterans, providing direction and a clear path to getting things done. Fittingly, her name will now officially adorn a city street.
Cedar Street between West Fourth and West Fifth streets has been renamed Courbat Court, and the Waterloo Veterans Memorial Hall’s address will change from 655 Cedar St. to 1915 Courbat Court — 1915 being the year Memorial Hall was built.
Courbat, a founding member of the city’s Veterans Memorial Hall commission in the late 1990s, died in January at the age of 98. Her family, including some of her great-grandchildren, helped place two street signs in the ground during Monday afternoon’s ceremony.
A photo of Courbat and plaque commemorating her service also will be hung in the commission meeting room.
“She’s done an unbelievable job here,” said Randy Miller, another founding member. “She was a driving force.”
Courbat, a Frederika native, was a WWII veteran of the Women’s Army Corps, and later worked at both A & P Grocery Store and John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works, retiring in 1983. She was also a lifetime member of American Legion Post 138, including in the drum and bugle corps, and a founding member of Women’s Army Corps Veterans Association #98, one of the few, if not the only, such chapter for women in Iowa.
But she didn’t slow down in her retirement, giving 21 of those years to the Memorial Hall commission, doing everything from printing pamphlets for programs to putting up, taking down and meticulously caring for thousands of flags placed on graves at Garden of Memories.
As she aged, youngest son Dave would continue bringing her down to commission meetings; when she could no longer do that, her daughter, Connie, would bring her The Courier to find and clip out obituaries of veterans. Courbat would then add them all to the Memorial Day program when the names of departed local veterans were read.
“She didn’t want to quit,” said Connie Courbat. “She wanted to keep going because this was her baby.”
Miller agreed, calling Courbat the commission’s “den mother.”
“Marcia was a sweetheart and somebody that was really dedicated, and had a passion for helping not just veterans, but people in general,” he said. “She had an innate sense of what was good for all of us. And she kept us in line, that’s for sure.”
Dave Courbat said it meant a lot to see the street dedicated in her name, and said he “wouldn’t be surprised to see her spirit walking down here,” continuing to keep an eye on the commission. Miller hopes so.
“It means the absolute world, having something to honor somebody who was proactive,” Miller said. “For Marcia to carry on from military to family life to public service life, she was a citizen soldier. She carried that on with her throughout her life to her last breath.”
The street renaming was part of an overall Fourth Street upgrade to eventually turn the stretch from the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum to Sullivan Park into Veterans Way, a proposed art and history walk that honors military service in the community.
“Mrs. Courbat’s sacrifice and dedication to Veterans Memorial and to veterans, her service — just overall, it’s a tremendous story. I’m glad to see it being honored today,” Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart said.
Connie Courbat said she would go out of her way to drive past Courbat Court now.
“It’s surreal,” she said. “She would have just loved it. She would have been very humble about it though — she would have said, ‘They didn’t have to do that!’”