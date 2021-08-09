Courbat Court, honoring WWII vet Marcia Courbat, dedicated in Waterloo

But she didn’t slow down in her retirement, giving 21 of those years to the Memorial Hall commission, doing everything from printing pamphlets for programs to putting up, taking down and meticulously caring for thousands of flags placed on graves at Garden of Memories.

As she aged, youngest son Dave would continue bringing her down to commission meetings; when she could no longer do that, her daughter, Connie, would bring her The Courier to find and clip out obituaries of veterans. Courbat would then add them all to the Memorial Day program when the names of departed local veterans were read.

“She didn’t want to quit,” said Connie Courbat. “She wanted to keep going because this was her baby.”

Miller agreed, calling Courbat the commission’s “den mother.”

“Marcia was a sweetheart and somebody that was really dedicated, and had a passion for helping not just veterans, but people in general,” he said. “She had an innate sense of what was good for all of us. And she kept us in line, that’s for sure.”

Dave Courbat said it meant a lot to see the street dedicated in her name, and said he “wouldn’t be surprised to see her spirit walking down here,” continuing to keep an eye on the commission. Miller hopes so.