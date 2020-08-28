County treasurer's office clarifies property tax bills

As mandated by Iowa law, the deadline for paying the first installment of real estate and mobile home taxes is Sept. 30. Taxpayers are advised if mailing in payments that a post office postmark date of Sept. 30, 2020 is needed to avoid interest accruing Oct. 1. Interest for the September 2020 installment will accrue at the rate of 1.5% per month beginning Oct. 1. If paying in office, checks, cash or debit card can be used. A $2 fee will apply if using a debit card.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing, there are several options to make payments other than going to the courthouse.

Mail the payment stub or stubs from the tax bill along with your check to Black Hawk County Treasurer, 316 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, IA 50703. If you want a receipt, include the entire bill and a stamped, self-addressed envelope with your payment.

You can also pay online at www.iowatreasurers.org. Payments can be made by Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit cards. A non-refundable service delivery fee of 2.25% per transaction will be charged. Payment by electronic check is 25 cents per transaction. You can also set up scheduled payments or recurring payments on this website for your convenience. A copy of the tax statement can now be found if you click on View Statement.