County supervisor holds food drive to help Linn County derecho victims
WATERLOO -- In the wake of continued power outages caused by storms across the midsection of Iowa on Monday, a Black Hawk County supervisor is holding a food and supply drive to help storm victims in Linn County.

Supervisor Chris Schwartz said he would accept "shelf-stable" food and supplies like cleaning products, diapers, baby wipes and other basic household needs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the driveway of his home, 214 Highland Blvd., Waterloo.

Schwartz noted he would coordinate with Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker to distribute items in Cedar Rapids.

"It has been heartbreaking seeing the destruction this storm unleashed on our fellow Iowans," Schwartz said. "This could have been our community, but we were mostly spared. So it is time for us to demonstrate solidarity to our friends downriver and across Iowa."

Those dropping off items were asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing practices.

The storm caused widespread damage, hitting Linn County particularly hard, Cedar Rapids officials said in a press conference Thursday.

Many residents and businesses in Linn County remain without electricity as they clean up from the aftermath of the storm, so Schwartz requested any food items be ones that do not need refrigeration.

