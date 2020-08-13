County supervisor holds food drive to help Linn County derecho victims

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- In the wake of continued power outages caused by storms across the midsection of Iowa on Monday, a Black Hawk County supervisor is holding a food and supply drive to help storm victims in Linn County.

Supervisor Chris Schwartz said he would accept "shelf-stable" food and supplies like cleaning products, diapers, baby wipes and other basic household needs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the driveway of his home, 214 Highland Blvd., Waterloo.

Schwartz noted he would coordinate with Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker to distribute items in Cedar Rapids.

"It has been heartbreaking seeing the destruction this storm unleashed on our fellow Iowans," Schwartz said. "This could have been our community, but we were mostly spared. So it is time for us to demonstrate solidarity to our friends downriver and across Iowa."

Those dropping off items were asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing practices.