County residents urged to 'mask up' as Iowa coronavirus cases rise

WATERLOO -- The number of deaths from COVID-19 has slowed so much in Iowa that the state is at an average of less than one death per day -- yet cases of coronavirus are rising to levels not seen since the first wave's peak in late April.

The state was averaging 374 cases per day as of July 5, while averaging 0.7 deaths per day, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health averaged out over seven days.

Deaths are about as low as they were in late March, just weeks after the novel coronavirus was first identified in Iowa.

But cases are now steadily rising after dropping through mid-June. Positive cases had reached an average of 573 cases per day in late April, putting massive strain on resources of local hospitals.

A seven-day average of 231 cases per day as of June 16 was rising, and as of July 5 was at an average of 374. Several days in late June and early July have reached well beyond 400 cases.

"COVID-19 is still here. It has not disappeared," warned Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, director of the Black Hawk County Health Department, in a Facebook video last week.

In the video, Egbuonye pleaded with residents to wear masks and be physically distant from one another in public settings.