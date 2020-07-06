County residents urged to 'mask up' as Iowa coronavirus cases rise

WATERLOO -- The number of deaths from COVID-19 has slowed so much in Iowa that the state is at an average of less than one death per day -- yet cases of coronavirus are rising to levels not seen since the first wave's peak in late April.
The state was averaging 374 cases per day as of July 5, while averaging 0.7 deaths per day, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health averaged out over seven days.
Deaths are about as low as they were in late March, just weeks after the novel coronavirus was first identified in Iowa.
But cases are now steadily rising after dropping through mid-June. Positive cases had reached an average of 573 cases per day in late April, putting massive strain on resources of local hospitals.
A seven-day average of 231 cases per day as of June 16 was rising, and as of July 5 was at an average of 374. Several days in late June and early July have reached well beyond 400 cases.
"COVID-19 is still here. It has not disappeared," warned Dr. Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, director of the Black Hawk County Health Department, in a Facebook video last week.
In the video, Egbuonye pleaded with residents to wear masks and be physically distant from one another in public settings.
Black Hawk County hasn't recorded a new COVID-19 death since June 19. The total number of deaths in the county stands at 59.
Yet cases -- which had been at an average of three per day in mid-June -- are now up to an average of 30 per day, according to data from the county health department.
In recent days, the department has shared tips on its Facebook and YouTube pages on the importance of wearing cloth face coverings, washing hands and being socially distant, as well as food and safety guidelines for gatherings. The information is provided in multiple languages via a partnership with EMBARC.
Still, cases continue to tick upward. Data from Black Hawk County's own website shows the majority of cases -- more than 49% -- are among adults 18 to 40.
"We're seeing it's predominantly between the 17- to 30-year-olds," Egbuonye told The Courier on Monday. "So that's really been our greatest concern. That's why we're pushing for people to continue to wear masks and socially distance."
Though she believes it's not legal for municipalities to mandate a mask -- something Muscatine in southeast Iowa has mandated in recent days -- Egbuonye said she thought it would be a good idea for Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue such a mandate, similar to other states like Texas.
"Just asking people to do the right thing has been very difficult," she said, noting "mask up" was her message. "When you're talking about helping all citizens, that's where enforcement plays a role."
Thirty-one percent of Black Hawk County cases are among Black residents, though they're only 9.7% of the total population of the county, and 14.5% of cases are among Asian residents, though they're just 2.5% of the population. White residents made up just under 52% of cases, though they're more than 80% of the county's population.
Hispanic residents -- who the county tracks separately, as they may also identify as white or black -- account for 21% of cases, though they're less than 5% of the population.
Men also account for an out-sized proportion of cases in Black Hawk County -- 55.8% of all cases are males, compared to 44.2% female.
Black Hawk County retains two Test Iowa sites run by state health officials:
One, a drive-through site at Crossroads Mall in Waterloo, is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. A second walk-up site is at Peoples Clinic, 905 Franklin St. in Waterloo, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Both are by appointment only through www.TestIowa.com.
