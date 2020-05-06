County releases COVID demographic numbers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – The coronavirus is hitting minority populations disproportionately in Black Hawk County, according to demographic data released by the county’s health department.

Asians make up only 2.5 percent of residents in the county, according to 2019 estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau. But Asians account for 20.8 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to county health department statistics.

Blacks, who make up 9.7 percent of the county’s population, account for 21.1 percent of the confirmed cases, the numbers show.

Pacific Islanders, .4 percent of the population, are 2.3 percent of the cases.

Hispanics and Latinos are 4.5 percent of the population but make up 27.6 percent of the cases.

The Black Hawk County numbers, which will be updated as more cases arise, are at www.blackhawkcovid19.com.

“I want the community to always know that if we have data that is available and we can publish, it is there. ... For us as a health department, it’s transparency, so people do see how COVID-19 is overall effecting all demographics,” said Nafissa Cisse-Egbounye, director of the Black Hawk County Department of Public Health.