County releases COVID demographic numbers

WATERLOO – The coronavirus is hitting minority populations disproportionately in Black Hawk County, according to demographic data released by the county’s health department.
Asians make up only 2.5 percent of residents in the county, according to 2019 estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau. But Asians account for 20.8 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to county health department statistics.
Blacks, who make up 9.7 percent of the county’s population, account for 21.1 percent of the confirmed cases, the numbers show.
Pacific Islanders, .4 percent of the population, are 2.3 percent of the cases.
Hispanics and Latinos are 4.5 percent of the population but make up 27.6 percent of the cases.
The Black Hawk County numbers, which will be updated as more cases arise, are at www.blackhawkcovid19.com.
“I want the community to always know that if we have data that is available and we can publish, it is there. ... For us as a health department, it’s transparency, so people do see how COVID-19 is overall effecting all demographics,” said Nafissa Cisse-Egbounye, director of the Black Hawk County Department of Public Health.
Whites, with 84.5 percent of the population, account for 55.6 percent of the cases.
Men made up 58.2 percent of the cases.
As of Tuesday, the county had 1,570 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths.
Also on Monday, Iowa’s state public health department for the first time began reporting statewide demographic breakdowns of COVID-19-related deaths.
Black Iowans have accounted for 7 percent of the state’s virus-related deaths, according to the new data published Monday.
Black Iowans make up just 4 percent of the state’s population, according to U.S. census data.
Latino Iowans have accounted for 6 percent of the state’s virus-related deaths. That is in line with Latinos’ 6 percent share of the state’s population.
Advocacy groups for minority communities had expressed concern results from statewide testing suggested Iowa minorities were bearing a disproportionate brunt of the virus’ impact. Latinos make up 23 percent of confirmed cases of the virus in the state and blacks 13 percent.
A total of 207 Iowans have died from COVID-19-related issues, according to state public health figures.
Reporter Erin Murphy contributed to this report.
