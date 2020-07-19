County GOP plans Back the Blue events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County Republicans will have GOP Backs the Blue events on Tuesday to show support for local law enforcement.

The events take place at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Park, and participants will walk to the Waterloo Police Department at City Hall. The Cedar Falls event will begin at Overman Park, and participants will then drive to the Public Safety Building.

Organizers encourage participants to bring signs to show their appreciation of law enforcement. Those wishing to attend should sign up at eventbrite.com.

For more information, call LeaAnn Saul at (319) 230-8472.

