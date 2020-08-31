County COVID-19 spike means spectator restrictions for prep sports this week

WATERLOO — Due to a spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Black Hawk County, Waterloo Schools announces new spectator limitations for the West vs. East high school volleyball games at West High School on Tuesday.
Each player on the West and East volleyball teams will receive three wristbands to give to their guests. The wristband will allow the individual to purchase a ticket at the game. All spectators must have a wristband to purchase a ticket or use a pass to enter the game that can only be obtained from a volleyball player.
West athletic booster club and student activity passes will be honored at the door with an admittance voucher from a player. In order to use a Waterloo School’s Employee Pass, a West High Athletic Booster Club Pass, a Senior Citizen Pass, and/or a West High Student Activity Pass the individual must have a wristband from one of the players.
Anyone entering the school must wear a face covering at all times unless eating at a seat. Seating will be limited to every other row and all fans are required to practice social distancing.
If you have questions, contact the West High Athletic Office at 433-2707 or the East High Athletic Office at 433-2475.
New spectator limitation are also in effect for the Friday night West High vs. Cedar Falls football game at Waterloo Memorial Stadium on Friday, September 4.
Each West High varsity and sophomore player, cheerleader, dance member and participating band member will receive three admittance vouchers (West seniors will receive four admittance vouchers due to Senior Night). Cedar Falls will receive three admittance vouchers per participating sophomore and varsity football player and cheerleader. The admittance voucher will allow the individual to purchase a ticket at the game.
Anyone entering the stadium must wear a face covering at all times unless eating at a seat. Seating will be limited to every other row and all fans are required to practice social distancing.
In order to use a Waterloo Schools Employee Pass, a West High Athletic Booster Club Pass, a Waterloo Schools Senior Citizen Pass, and/or a West High Student Activity Pass the individual must have an admittance voucher from one of the players. Tickets will not be sold to spectators who do not have an admittance voucher.
Cedar Falls cable plans to carry the sophomore and varsity games live on Channel 15 and stream it live on its YouTube channel.
