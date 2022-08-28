Country stars to headline 29th annual NE Iowa Steel Guitar Show

CEDAR FALLS — Country music star Wade Hayes will headline opening night Friday at the 29th annual Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar Show.

Nashville singer-songwriter Leona Williams with Ron Williams will perform Saturday and next Sunday, along with dozens of steel guitar players from throughout the Midwest and Nashville.

The three-day annual event is taking place at a new location, Bien Venu Event Center at the Holiday Inn and Suites. Music is from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Sunday, beginning with a music-oriented church service.

The show will benefit the Shriners Hospitals For Children Transportation Fund.

“We’re coming back to a live show after COVID in 2020 and a scaled-down, streamed version of the show in 2021. We thought it was time to give the event a new feel, while still honoring the tradition,” said Jeff Kolb, NEISGS board member.

The Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar Show was started in 1993 and for many years took place at the historic Electric Park Ballroom in Waterloo.

Changing venues was in response to requests for closer overnight accommodations during the three-day festival, Kolb said. Adding headlining acts will help introduce steel music to new audiences. “Other Midwest steel shows have national touring artists who appear, and we decided it was time to do that, too.”

The distinctive twang of a steel guitar is instantly recognizable in traditional and classic country music. It is considered one of the “hardest instruments to learn and one of the hardest to play. For a lot of us, it’s not a country song without steel guitar and fiddle,” Kolb said.

There are steel players coming from Tennessee, Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin, Michigan, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Iowa and other states. Many of the players have toured with major country stars. “It’s a unique opportunity for the public to see and hear these players, and we have a house band that backs them up.

“One of the elements of the steel show is the camaraderie among the players. To me, there’s nothing else like it. The atmosphere is very welcoming and relaxed, almost like a family reunion because the steel player community is such a close-knit group,” Kolb explained.

Hayes scored a number of hit country songs in the 1990s, including his No. 1 hit signature song and certified gold album, “Old Enough To Know Better,” as well as “What I Meant To Say,” “On a Good Night” and “When the Wrong One Loves You Right” and “The Day That She Left Tulsa (In a Chevy).” Considered a neo-traditionalist, Hayes formed the McHayes duo with Mark McClurg, Alan Jackson’s fiddle player and later played with Alabama’s backing band.

Hayes was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in 2011 and has battled it into remission several times. He also wrote a song about it, “Is It Already Time,” and he continues to tour and write songs.

Leona Williams has written songs for a who’s who galaxy of country music superstars, including Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette, George Jones, Randy Travis, Ray Price, Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, her ex-husband. She was Haggard’s duet partner and has performed numerous times on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Williams will be joined by her son, Ron, who is a well-respected country artist.

Seating is general admission. A discounted three-day pass is $35; single day admission is $15 for Friday; $25 for Saturday and $20 for next Sunday. Tickets are available at the door.

A complete lineup and schedule can be found online at www.steelguitarshow.com or on the Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar Show’s Facebook page.