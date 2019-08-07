OELWEIN -- The Williams Center for the Arts will host a performance with Leroy Van Dyke at 7 p.m. Aug. 24.
Van Dyke is the author/composer of the songs "Auctioneer" and "Walk On By." He also starred in the movie "What Am I Bid?" He is known around the world as an entertainer, recording artist, radio and television star, actor, auctioneer and veteran of the Nevada circuit.
Leroy is a 2001 inductee into the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame.
Tickets are available at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, (319) 283-1105; the Williams Wellness Center reception desk, (319) 283-2312; or online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com.
Ticket prices are $25 for adults in advance, and $30 for adults at door.
