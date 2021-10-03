 Skip to main content
Country music jam session set in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – Home Grown Jam will host a country music jam session from 1 to 4 p.m. next Sunday at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 524 Main St.

There will be a variety of music from the 1920s to the 1960s. The event is open to the public.

