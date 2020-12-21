Council tables next year's goals after finding items they hadn't discussed

CEDAR FALLS -- One member Monday night convinced the City Council to postpone a vote on a document meant to set strategic and financial goals for the next year for the city, noting the mayor added items that hadn't been discussed.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Susan deBuhr asked Mayor Rob Green about two items on the City Council goal setting report, goals for fiscal year 2022 that were discussed at sessions Nov. 17 and 19 and slated to be approved and adopted at Monday night's meeting.
In particular, deBuhr pointed out that the council did not discuss a strategic plan with Waterloo, which was nonetheless in the report.
One of the objectives noted the city would "support the creation of a Regional Airport Authority, if initiated and supported by the City of Waterloo."
"We didn't actually discuss a Waterloo strategic plan or the airport authority," she noted.
"I added several items to it," Green replied, adding council members were "welcome to strike items."
Under "general governance objectives," deBuhr also noted that one of the goals was marked "Transition to Part-Time Mayor," and wanted to know if that was added mistakenly, since the council agreed only to discuss the possibility.
"I don't understand. If it was goal setting for the council, why was it changed?" she asked.
"In consultation with staff, there were a few items that made sense to change, to me," Green said.
Ward 4 Councilman Simon Harding noted he thought council members had agreed to let Green "restructure" the goal document, which Ward 1 member Mark Miller confirmed.
Support Local Journalism
But both agreed with deBuhr that the wording on the part-time mayor goal should be changed from "transition" to "consideration."
"I think it's a little disingenuous to change things and not highlight them," Miller added.
Green noted the changes were highlighted on a different document council members had all been emailed, and City Administrator Ron Gaines said he would send that document out again.
Council members then voted unanimously to table the resolution until their Jan. 4 meeting.
"I'd like to be able to review it further," deBuhr said.
Both deBuhr and at-large Councilman Dave Sires told The Courier last week they oppose changing the Cedar Falls mayor position from full-time to part-time, saying they believe such a change should only come at the hands of voters.
Sires also has said he doesn't believe the city should give more duties and powers to the city administrator.
5 times Cedar Falls City Council meetings got really exciting in 2020
Think Cedar Falls City Council discussions are snooze fests? You won't after reading about these five meetings staff writer Amie Rivers wrote about in 2020.
CEDAR FALLS -- After nearly a month of discussion, the Cedar Falls City Council joined Waterloo in passing a citywide mask mandate on a split …
Not a single city council member wanted to vote on or even discuss a recommendation by the mayor to remove an appointed city commissioner over a Facebook post.
CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls City Council on Monday voted 6-1 to proceed with a roundabout at the intersection of Greenhill Road and South Ma…
CEDAR FALLS — When a frequent critic of city government spoke out against business tax exemptions Monday night, the mayor and council decided …
A council member called for the state fire marshal to investigate the way that Cedar Falls firefighters assisted at a fire in Dike last month.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.