Council tables next year's goals after finding items they hadn't discussed

"In consultation with staff, there were a few items that made sense to change, to me," Green said.

Ward 4 Councilman Simon Harding noted he thought council members had agreed to let Green "restructure" the goal document, which Ward 1 member Mark Miller confirmed.

But both agreed with deBuhr that the wording on the part-time mayor goal should be changed from "transition" to "consideration."

"I think it's a little disingenuous to change things and not highlight them," Miller added.

Green noted the changes were highlighted on a different document council members had all been emailed, and City Administrator Ron Gaines said he would send that document out again.

Council members then voted unanimously to table the resolution until their Jan. 4 meeting.

"I'd like to be able to review it further," deBuhr said.

Both deBuhr and at-large Councilman Dave Sires told The Courier last week they oppose changing the Cedar Falls mayor position from full-time to part-time, saying they believe such a change should only come at the hands of voters.

Sires also has said he doesn't believe the city should give more duties and powers to the city administrator.

