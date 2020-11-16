Council member not sure Resilience Plan results representative of Cedar Falls

“I’m concerned that we don’t have that much of a response rate,” he added, asking staff if there was an option to reopen the surveys.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development, noted the surveys are “one of several ways the public is being invited to participate” in the resilience plan, and they “needed to have a timeline for the survey to close” in order to move forward to the next steps of analyzing trends and speaking with the steering committees about how to use the information.

“Then, we’ll start bouncing those off the public before you get to a final plan,” Sheetz said.

Ward 4 councilmember Simon Harding asked Sheetz if going online only due to coronavirus restrictions impacted the numbers. Sheetz noted with similar initiatives, like the downtown visioning plan, 30 people attended an initial meeting.

“Any survey, it’s tough to get to that statistical number I heard mentioned earlier,” she said. “I would say the survey we had is probably on par with some of our other planning efforts.”

Ward 2 councilmember Susan deBuhr, who initially voted against hiring the consultant, asked Sheetz if she could be sure respondents were “from Cedar Falls, or could they be from anywhere?”