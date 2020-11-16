Council member not sure Resilience Plan results representative of Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — At least one City Council member isn’t sure the preliminary results from the city’s resilience plan represent the opinions of Cedar Falls residents writ large.
Ward 3 councilmember Daryl Kruse brought up the results during the council update portion of Monday night’s meeting.
Consultants offered online workshops and two surveys, collecting information over a period of weeks. The findings were revealed to the public by consulting firm Perkins and Will of Minneapolis on Nov. 10.
Survey participants want the city to focus on a wide variety of initiatives, including more walkable and bikeable routes, more solar projects and help with basement flooding, and more collaboration with Waterloo.
On the topic of equity, the top action statement of survey participants was a desire for the city to provide reparations to Black residents.
Kruse, who voted in July to reconsider the $87,500 consulting contract for the resilience plan — a vote that failed 3-3 — pointed out a total of 285 people participated in the first survey and 190 in the second.
“We’ve got 40,000-plus residents in Cedar Falls,” Kruse said Monday. “I would question if that’s statistically relevant in making good decisions going forward.”
Kruse said from what he understands “about confidence intervals of polling,” a representative survey should have responses from approximately 600 people from throughout the city.
“I’m concerned that we don’t have that much of a response rate,” he added, asking staff if there was an option to reopen the surveys.
Stephanie Houk Sheetz, director of community development, noted the surveys are “one of several ways the public is being invited to participate” in the resilience plan, and they “needed to have a timeline for the survey to close” in order to move forward to the next steps of analyzing trends and speaking with the steering committees about how to use the information.
“Then, we’ll start bouncing those off the public before you get to a final plan,” Sheetz said.
Ward 4 councilmember Simon Harding asked Sheetz if going online only due to coronavirus restrictions impacted the numbers. Sheetz noted with similar initiatives, like the downtown visioning plan, 30 people attended an initial meeting.
“Any survey, it’s tough to get to that statistical number I heard mentioned earlier,” she said. “I would say the survey we had is probably on par with some of our other planning efforts.”
Ward 2 councilmember Susan deBuhr, who initially voted against hiring the consultant, asked Sheetz if she could be sure respondents were “from Cedar Falls, or could they be from anywhere?”
“The one I took, I had to click which ward I lived in,” Harding responded.
Kruse added that he saw respondents could also answer “none of the above” or “prefer not to answer.”
Public worksheets on different aspects of the resilience plan will be available in the coming months on cfresilience.com, with a “Plan Summary Open House” anticipated for late March and the final resilience plan presented in late April.
