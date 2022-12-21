Cory Hurless trades Texas hospitality for 'Midwestern nice' as new director at Hearst Center

CEDAR FALLS — Travelers bustle through terminals at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, on moving sidewalks past a profusion of art.

For six years, Cory Hurless was responsible for the airport’s award-winning permanent art displays and changing exhibits as cultural arts and education manager.

Now Hurless can watch from her office window as passersby stroll down the sidewalk at a more leisurely pace – if only she had time to spare.

As the new cultural programs supervisor – or executive director – at the Hearst Center for the Arts, she’s busy learning about the center’s programming, permanent collection, and upcoming exhibitions as well as getting to know the staff and community.

After more than a decade, Hurless was ready to trade Texas hospitality for a little “Midwestern nice,” she said. Hurless grew up in Grand Rapids, Mich., and wanted to return to the Midwest.

“My family is getting older, so this puts me a lot closer to home. I was hungry for a smaller city. I wasn’t actively looking for a change, but then I saw an online ad for this job.

“It was the right-sized city and being home to the University of Northern Iowa and the cultural life and support for the arts in the Cedar Valley were big draws. I made the jump.”

Hurless arrived at the Hearst in September. She replaced Heather Skeens, who left in April after accepting a position as development and operations director with the Waterloo Youth Art Team.

Hurless has been impressed by the Hearst Center’s wide variety of programming, the quality of its permanent collection – which includes works by Marjorie Nuhn, Gary Kelley, John Paige, Mauricio Lasansky, Duane Slick, and other local and regional artists – and, in particular, the center’s staff.

“I’m so impressed with the people who work here and their dedication. That actually drew me more than the facility itself,” Hurless said. “This is a really great organization and anything I can do to praise what the staff does here, I love to do.”

The 2023 exhibition schedule was set before Hurless accepted the job and “there were no major fires to put out,” so she has resisted “getting my fingers into every single thing going on.”

Instead, Hurless has taken time to listen to staff ideas and suggestions on topics ranging from collaborations to more innovative ways to present programming.

“As a leader, I want to be balanced. From my own personal experience, I know it’s important to be heard and how it feels to have pride in your work, to have your mind engaged, your ideas respected and some autonomy and room to grow,” explained Hurless, who received her bachelor’s degree in art history from Grand Valley State University and her master of arts in history and museum studies from Eastern Illinois University. She also studied abroad at the University of Olso in Norway.

Previously, she served as a registrar assistant and project coordinator at Tarble Arts Center in Charleston, Ill., as a contract archival technician at the Association for Preservation Technology in Springfield, Ill., and curator of collections and exhibitions at Pearce Museum at Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas.

While cultural arts and education manager at Austin’s airport, Hurless was the leader behind the airport’s award-winning Jetstream Music Festival during the pandemic. Hurless also established the airport’s reputation for putting audacious, museum-quality artwork on display. She oversaw the sky portal’s permanent collection as well as changing exhibits.

“We received more visitors than the Louvre,” she noted. For example, more than 17 million people passed through Austin’s terminals and viewed the free exhibits in 2019. That same year, 9.6 million visitors paid to view art at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

At the Hearst, one of the first logical changes Hurless has made is relocating staff from the basement to the main floor, a move designed to foster more active collaboration. She’s also concentrating on strategic planning.

“It’s been a challenge for art centers and museums post-COVID. We are thinking about ways to re-engage the audience and bring them back to the Hearst and, from a preservation standpoint, the permanent collection has needs,” Hurless added.