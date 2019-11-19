{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Sen. Cory Booker's presidential campaign has announced a local watch party Wednesday night for the November Democratic Debate.

Booker's campaign said Tuesday that the campaign would hold a watch party at the Cory for Waterloo Headquarters, located at 234 Newell St., Waterloo.

The watch party will begin at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/bookerforiowa/event/156090/

Wednesday's debate will be the fifth Democratic primary debate, and will feature nine candidates besides Booker: Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

The debate will be from 8-10 p.m. central time from Atlanta, and air on MSNBC.

