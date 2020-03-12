CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Sports seasons, local events cancel in wake of COVID-19

Heroes Among Us postpones until May

Heroes Among Us, an award ceremony recognizing locals who have done extraordinary deeds, will be postponed until May.

Joe Surma, manager of MercyOne's foundations, said in a release Thursday morning that the Heroes Among Us event scheduled for March 26 would be moved to May 28. The event would still begin with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.

"We act out of an abundance of caution and are cancelling all events/classes until at least April 15," Surma said in the release. "Our priority is always the health and safety of our patients and the communities we serve."

Donors or others with questions were asked to call (319) 272-7676.

Hy-Vee 'not out' of toilet paper, bottled water at Ansborough store

The Hy-Vee store on Ansborough Avenue still has supplies of toilet paper and bottled water, store manager Travis Wirth said on Thursday morning.