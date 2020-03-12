CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Sports seasons, local events cancel in wake of COVID-19

The latest on the response to COVID-19 coronavirus from around the Cedar Valley and the state:
Big Ten, Big 12, MVC tournaments canceled outright Thursday
The Big Ten, Big 12 and MVC conferences announced Thursday they would cancel the remainder of their tournaments, effective immediately.
The news of the Big Ten men's basketball tournament's cancellation was announced on its website Thursday morning. The Big 12 announced cancellation of its men's and women's tournaments shortly thereafter, followed by the Missouri Valley Conference canceling its Hoops in the Heartland women's basketball tournament.
"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic," the conference said in the statement. "The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."
The Big 12 followed suit minutes later, noting a suspension of the tournaments until April 15, at which time they would be "evaluated."
The @Big12Conference has announced the immediate suspension of all Conference championships until April 15, resulting in the cancellation of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 12, 2020
Conducting future Big 12 championships this season will be evaluated by April 15. pic.twitter.com/HIGxfSrlLn
The news comes on the heels of other conferences canceling their tournaments, including the SEC and ACC. Professional sports leagues have also announced the cancellation of their remaining seasons, including the NBA, Major League Soccer and the NHL, and the USHL -- the league of the Waterloo Black Hawks -- also announced Thursday it would suspend its season.
Strictly Business Expo, Annual Celebration postponed
Grow Cedar Valley announced it would be postponing its Annual Celebration and the Strictly Business Expo until June and September, respectively, "as we all work together to prevent further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)," the organization said in a Thursday morning release.
Grow Cedar Valley's Annual Celebration, which was to be held March 31, will now be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 9 at Bien VenU Event Center in Cedar Falls.
The organization's Strictly Business Expo, which was to be held April 7, was pushed back to 3-7 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Hilton Garden Inn and Cedar Falls Convention Center.
Those with questions were asked to call (319) 232-1156.
Heroes Among Us postpones until May
Heroes Among Us, an award ceremony recognizing locals who have done extraordinary deeds, will be postponed until May.
Joe Surma, manager of MercyOne's foundations, said in a release Thursday morning that the Heroes Among Us event scheduled for March 26 would be moved to May 28. The event would still begin with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
"We act out of an abundance of caution and are cancelling all events/classes until at least April 15," Surma said in the release. "Our priority is always the health and safety of our patients and the communities we serve."
Donors or others with questions were asked to call (319) 272-7676.
Hy-Vee 'not out' of toilet paper, bottled water at Ansborough store
The Hy-Vee store on Ansborough Avenue still has supplies of toilet paper and bottled water, store manager Travis Wirth said on Thursday morning.
Wirth told The Courier on Thursday that, after a Courier article ran noting his store was out of hand sanitizer, customers were asking if he was also out of toilet paper and bottled water, two items that have been out of stock or in short supply at other large retailers around the Cedar Valley in recent days.
"I just want to convey that we do have toilet paper and we do have bottled water," Wirth said.
He confirmed the store remained out of hand sanitizer due to a "shortage across the country."
IHSSA cancels state high school speech contest
The Iowa High School Speech Association announced it would cancel "all state speech contests" set for this Saturday, as well as the All-State Festival that was to be held at UNI on March 30, the organization announced on its website.
The organization said any student otherwise selected for All-State would receive a medal and recognition, IHSSA said.
"The Executive Committee believes that the dramatic changes over the last 24 hours and the ever changing landscape surrounding the COVID-19 virus warranted cancellation of the state contests," the IHSSA said in the release.
Graham weighs canceling events, cautions door knockers
Kimberly Graham, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Iowa, announced Wednesday night she would consider canceling "some or all large campaign events" and ask volunteers to refrain from shaking hands and "take extra precautions" when knocking on doors.
The campaign said they were taking their cues from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local health officials.
"While there are few documented cases of the coronavirus in Iowa currently, and no government agency in Iowa has recommended suspending public events, we know from the scientific community that the best way to slow the spread of the virus is to take action," Graham's campaign said in a Wednesday night release.
If the virus' spread "continues at its current pace," the campaign said they would suspend public events entirely.
"Fewer people will be infected the sooner we begin social distancing," the campaign said in the release.
Volunteers who showed symptoms of the virus would not be allowed to knock on doors, but those who were healthy were asked not to shake hands and "maintain distance from voters at doors," the campaign said.
Grassley, staff in 'constant communication' on COVID-19
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said he and his staff were in "constant communication with federal agencies to ensure that the federal government is property managing emerging threats to public health" in the wake of COVID-19.
The senator from Iowa made his remarks on the Senate floor on Thursday morning, noting he has also been in "regular touch" with the Iowa Department of Public Health.
"While each day brings updates regarding the COVID-19, what remains constant are prevention efforts such as washing your hands often and covering your cough," Grassley said Thursday.
His remarks come after his Wednesday comments that encouraged people to "forget about listening to political leaders on the subject" because of "conflicting information" on the virus. Grassley did not elaborate on who was giving conflicting information.
Ernst: Number of COVID-19 cases 'almost certain to grow'
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst put out a column on coronavirus Thursday morning, noting the U.S. had "over 1,000 cases" and "that number is almost certain to grow."
The senator from Iowa noted Congress was working on bipartisan legislation "to better support our local, state and federal governments as they grapple with this situation."
"Now, coronavirus is certainly not a cause for panic, but it is a serious illness and one that we should work aggressively to limit its spread," Ernst said in the release. "All Iowans should listen to the experts and take steps to do their part."
All tours of the Capitol have been canceled, and access to the Capitol building and House and Senate office buildings are now limited to members, staff, press and official visitors starting Thursday. The measures are in effect until April 1.
Ernst added that preventative hand washing and other CDC-approved tactics were of importance for everyone.
"While some of the younger and healthier folks in Iowa might feel like they don't need to take these recommendations seriously, they absolutely should," she wrote. "Everyone -- not matter your age or health -- can carry the virus and inadvertently help spread it."