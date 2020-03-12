CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Local events cancel in threat of COVID-19

"While each day brings updates regarding the COVID-19, what remains constant are prevention efforts such as washing your hands often and covering your cough," Grassley said Thursday.

His remarks come after his Wednesday comments that encouraged people to "forget about listening to political leaders on the subject" because of "conflicting information" on the virus. Grassley did not elaborate on who was giving conflicting information.

Ernst: Number of COVID-19 cases 'almost certain to grow'

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst put out a column on coronavirus Thursday morning, noting the U.S. had "over 1,000 cases" and "that number is almost certain to grow."

The senator from Iowa noted Congress was working on bipartisan legislation "to better support our local, state and federal governments as they grapple with this situation."

"Now, coronavirus is certainly not a cause for panic, but it is a serious illness and one that we should work aggressively to limit its spread," Ernst said in the release. "All Iowans should listen to the experts and take steps to do their part."