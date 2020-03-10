Coronavirus update: 8 Iowans test positive, Gov. expects new cases to 'continue to increase'

"The reality is that COVID-19 is now here, and we can expect the number of tests and the number of positive cases will continue to increase in the days to come," Reynolds said Tuesday. "While this news is concerning, it's not cause for alarm. I want to assure Iowans that we are prepared and we are taking additional steps to ensure access to resources to effectively manage the situation."

Eight Iowans -- seven of those in Johnson County -- have tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling on a different cruise, the governor announced Monday. No new positive cases were announced Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Reynolds added that those Johnson County seven were part of a 21-person group who went on a cruise in Egypt. The remaining 14 were being monitored by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Ten of those 14 have already been tested for the virus, and the results were still pending as of Tuesday.

The eighth individual is a Panera Bread restaurant worker in Council Bluffs, said Matt Wyant, the Pottawattamie County planning director, at a Monday news conference. The woman, who had recently traveled from California, was recovering at her home. She is between 41 and 60 years old and has some underlying health conditions, Wyant said.