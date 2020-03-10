Coronavirus update: 8 Iowans test positive, Gov. expects new cases to 'continue to increase'

CEDAR FALLS -- A Cedar Valley woman who traveled on a cruise ship that faced a COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is one of nearly two dozen Iowans on that same Hawaii cruise, state health officials confirmed Tuesday -- and 14 Iowans who went on a different cruise are also being monitored after seven of them tested positive for the virus.
Twenty-two Iowans from "various communities in Iowa" are currently quarantined after one person died and 19 crew members and two passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory virus sweeping the globe.
LaVina Fuller, 83, of Cedar Falls, was identified as one of those Iowans over the weekend by her granddaughter, Ally Latta of Cedar Falls. Latta told The Courier Monday night that her grandmother and five relatives traveling on the same cruise had all gotten off the ship in Oakland, California, and were being quarantined at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, California.
It was unclear if Fuller or her traveling companions had yet been tested for the virus.
In a statement streamed on Facebook on Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said 18 of the 22 Iowans on the Grand Princess who were not showing symptoms like fever or cough would be "returning home soon on a chartered flight," but would be screened upon their arrival to the state. She said they lived all around the state and would undergo isolation at their homes.
"The reality is that COVID-19 is now here, and we can expect the number of tests and the number of positive cases will continue to increase in the days to come," Reynolds said Tuesday. "While this news is concerning, it's not cause for alarm. I want to assure Iowans that we are prepared and we are taking additional steps to ensure access to resources to effectively manage the situation."
Eight Iowans -- seven of those in Johnson County -- have tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling on a different cruise, the governor announced Monday. No new positive cases were announced Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Reynolds added that those Johnson County seven were part of a 21-person group who went on a cruise in Egypt. The remaining 14 were being monitored by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Ten of those 14 have already been tested for the virus, and the results were still pending as of Tuesday.
The eighth individual is a Panera Bread restaurant worker in Council Bluffs, said Matt Wyant, the Pottawattamie County planning director, at a Monday news conference. The woman, who had recently traveled from California, was recovering at her home. She is between 41 and 60 years old and has some underlying health conditions, Wyant said.
All of the other infected people are between 61 and 80 years old. All of those who tested positive are recovering at their homes and are in isolation.
"Please understand that this is a rapidly-evolving situation. We don't have all the answers at this time," Reynolds said Tuesday. "Naturally, many questions are being asked about the individuals that have been infected by the virus. While we will provide information that's relevant to protecting the health of the public, we will not provide some of the details about the Iowans affected out of respect for their privacy."
On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster emergency proclamation that enables the activation of disaster response and recovery tools at the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
"What we're now experiencing is consistent with what's happening across the country," Reynolds said. "The number of tests and positive cases will continue to rise. Community spread is going to continue to increase. We are moving from a prevention phase to mitigation."
In a noon address Tuesday, IDPH medical director Dr. Caitlin Pedati said the mortality rate was still largely unknown, but that older adults and those with chronic underlying conditions "do seem to be affected more severely."
She said pregnant women did not appear to be at higher risk, but those in long-term care facilities and institutions are. She noted everyone was encouraged to prevent the spread of viruses like COVID-19 by washing their hands with soap, covering their cough and staying home and away from public gatherings if presenting symptoms.
"I know it sounds really simplistic, but those are ultimately going to help limit the spread of viruses in the community," she said.
Influenza continues to be the biggest threat in the Cedar Valley: On Monday evening, MercyOne announced it would be implementing "visitor restrictions" at its locations in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Oelwein, to prevent the spread of the flu.
"Upon arrival, visitors will be asked if they are experiencing fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting and/or diarrhea," MercyOne officials said in the statement. "Individuals experiencing these symptoms will be asked to not visit patients."
Additionally, MercyOne staff and volunteers who have not had a flu shot will be required to wear a mask.
"The masking requirement will continue until the community influenza rates have lowered," the statement read, adding, "These visitor restrictions are not related to reported cases of COVID-19."