CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 21 at Cedar Rapids facility infected; 88 new cases in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — An outbreak of the coronavirus at a Cedar Rapids long-term care facility has infected 21 people, officials said Monday, as the state reported its biggest single-day jump in cases at 88.

The outbreak contributed to a recent surge of infections in Linn County, which Monday became the county in Iowa with the most cases.

Linn County Public Health spokeswoman Heather Meador would not identify the facility, saying that could jeopardize the privacy of its residents. She said public health officials are working with the facility’s corporate owner to monitor the situation, including the health of residents and safety of employees.

“We are in daily communication so we can help the facility and the residents through this crisis,” Meador said at a news conference.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday announced 88 more Iowa residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the largest single day increase thus far. She reported two new deaths, residents of Linn and Washington counties both over the age of 81. That brings to six the total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa so far.

No new cases were reported in Black Hawk County, leaving the total at six. Tama County tallied another case, an adult between the ages of 18 and 40.