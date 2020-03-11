Coronavirus threat results in empty store shelves, event cancellations in Cedar Valley

CEDAR FALLS -- As the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 coronavirus a pandemic Tuesday, meaning the disease has spread worldwide, shelves were being emptied at Cedar Valley stores of essentials like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, and events continued to be canceled around the area as officials urged people to prepare themselves.
Out of stock locally
Items like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and some bottled water were all in short supply or out of stock in places like the Walmart stores in Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Waverly; Target and Menards stores in Waterloo, and Hy-Vee on Ansborough Avenue in Waterloo, according to multiple accounts and photos from Cedar Valley residents.
"Hand sanitizer is currently out of stock," read a sign at Hy-Vee Ansborough where the hand sanitizer bottles would normally be, in a photo taken Wednesday by shopper Amanda Perkins of Waterloo.
Next to the sign was another instructing shoppers on how to make their own hand sanitizer, which Hy-Vee said involves mixing 2/3 cup of rubbing alcohol, 1/3 cup of aloe vera gel and five to 10 drops of essential oil.
At the Cedar Falls Walmart, no toilet paper was to be found on Wednesday, according to reader accounts and photos. At the Walmart in Waterloo, hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies were out or in short supply.
Courier reader Kim Murray noted the same was true at Target in Waterloo, where "supplies of toilet paper were very low" and products like alcohol swabs, bottles of rubbing alcohol and disinfectant-type products were "nonexistent" on Wednesday.
But not all stores were out.
"We have plenty of toilet paper remaining at Blaine's Farm and Fleet!" said Fred Perryman of Cedar Falls, who sent photo evidence to The Courier at around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
UNI holds health panel on coronavirus
The University of Northern Iowa said it would still be hosting a health panel on coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Lang Hall Auditorium, featuring university experts and Black Hawk County Health Department officials. The panel had been announced March 4.
"There's a lot of statements out there, some of it factual and some not factual, and we're trying to get factual information out there so people are more calm and less nervous," said Philip Plourde, executive director of the Office of International Programs.
The panel will be moderated by UNI professor of political science Chris Larimer. It will also be posted to the UNI Student Health Clinic's website at health.uni.edu, according to the university.
Special Olympics cancels weekend tournament
Special Olympics Iowa announced it would cancel its State Mid-Winter Tournament this weekend in Iowa City "due to concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus" in the state, organizers said Wednesday.
Officials noted their organization "serves a population where many are at heightened risk" for complications arising from the respiratory virus, including those who have compromised immune systems or are "medically fragile."
"The health and safety of the Special Olympics Iowa community, including our athletes, volunteers, and employees, are our top priority," said Special Olympics Iowa CEO John Kliegl.
Organizers added they would be evaluating the risk level of upcoming events "on a case-by-case scenario."
Shell Rock Spring Swing Show postponed
The Shell Rock Spring Swing Show, which was set to happen in April, will now be postponed until 2021 due to concerns about coronavirus spread, according to their website.
It had been scheduled to run for seven performances April 16-19 and April 23-25, according to organizers. Officials say all acts and music planned for this year's show will now be staged next year.
"We have a lot of great Spring Swing supporters who have been with us for many years," said Larry Young, a producer of the show, in a release Wednesday. "We thought it would be unwise to risk their possible exposure if someone in the audience unknowingly had the virus."
Those who have already purchased tickets will be issued refunds, organizers said.
Blood supply 'a concern' as blood drives canceled
LifeServe Blood Center, which supplies donated blood products to more than 120 hospitals in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, urged healthy, eligible blood donors to continue donating blood in the wake of mobile blood drives being canceled due to precautions around coronavirus spread.
More than 70% of blood donations are made at mobile blood drives, many of which were being canceled as of late, said LifeServe officials in a release Wednesday. That had the potential to adversely impact the blood supply.
"Fear and social distancing is keeping them away from blood donation sites," said Christine Hayes, COO for LifeServe. "The stability of our local blood supply is a concern as we see more and more mobile blood drive cancellations."
LifeServe urged anyone who was healthy and had not traveled to a country deemed a risk area by the Centers for Disease Control to make an appointment to donate blood at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling (800) 287-4903.
Joni Ernst remarks on virus
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst's office noted the senator "has been in consistent communication with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds about the steps being taken to keep Iowans safe," her office said Tuesday.
"It's going to take a partnership to get through this episode," Ernst said.
Cedar Bend urges plan for pets
The Cedar Bend Humane Society said pets should be a part of any "preparedness plan" as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Iowa.
The shelter recommended people identify "a trusted family member or friend" to care for pets if they become ill or hospitalized, have extra crates, food and supplies on hand in case it becomes necessary to move a pet, make sure vaccines are up to date in case a pet needs to be boarded, document all medicines and research potential boarding facilities if necessary.
"Cedar Bend Humane Society recommends staying diligent in preparations, but not overreacting to COVID-19 concerns," the shelter said in a statement Tuesday. But they also noted that, because it was unclear the virus' effect on animals, "people with confirmed COVID-19 should avoid contact with other people as well as pets."
They also asked anyone visiting the shelter to wash their hands and use the provided hand sanitizer, and not to visit if they are sick.
"CBHS will be resuming business as normal at this time, but will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as we see fit," they said.