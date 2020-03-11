Coronavirus threat results in empty store shelves, event cancellations in Cedar Valley

"We have a lot of great Spring Swing supporters who have been with us for many years," said Larry Young, a producer of the show, in a release Wednesday. "We thought it would be unwise to risk their possible exposure if someone in the audience unknowingly had the virus."

Those who have already purchased tickets will be issued refunds, organizers said.

Blood supply 'a concern' as blood drives canceled

LifeServe Blood Center, which supplies donated blood products to more than 120 hospitals in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, urged healthy, eligible blood donors to continue donating blood in the wake of mobile blood drives being canceled due to precautions around coronavirus spread.

More than 70% of blood donations are made at mobile blood drives, many of which were being canceled as of late, said LifeServe officials in a release Wednesday. That had the potential to adversely impact the blood supply.

"Fear and social distancing is keeping them away from blood donation sites," said Christine Hayes, COO for LifeServe. "The stability of our local blood supply is a concern as we see more and more mobile blood drive cancellations."