Coronavirus forces postponement of elective surgeries, procedures at MercyOne; UnityPoint restricts visitors
031720bp-EOC-Covid-19-2

From left: Black Hawk County Public Health Director Dr. Nafissa Cissa Egbuonye, Sheriff Tony Thompson, UnityPoint Clinic Chief Medical Officer Dan Glascock, MercyOne Chief Medical Offer Dr. Matthew Sojka and County Supervisor Linda Laylin explain steps being taken to manage any COVID-19 cases in the county during a press briefing at the Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency in Waterloo, Iowa, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO -- Elective surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing are being postponed at MercyOne's Waterloo and Cedar Falls medical centers until further notice, hospital officials announced.

MercyOne said the guidelines are effective immediately.

"MercyOne Medical Group and medical staff are working with all ordering providers and their nurses to ensure patients are contacted," the organization said. "We will continue to monitor guidelines from CDC, Iowa Department of Public Health and Black Hawk County Health Department to make a decision about rescheduling appointments."

The decision was announced at the first COVID-19 briefing held at the Black Hawk County Emergency Operations Center in Waterloo on Tuesday by Dr. Matthew Sojka, MercyOne chief medical officer.

"That is the recommendation from the American College of Surgeons, and the American College of Gastroenterology," Sojka said. "So we are in line with them, and we're doing that to protect our patients."

He said MercyOne will be "watching access to our buildings," including asking about people's recent travel and limiting the numbers of visitors.

UnityPoint is restricting visitors at its hospitals "to help protect the people we are caring for, especially our most vulnerable," Dr. Dan Glascock, UnityPoint's chief medical officer, said Tuesday.

"What we need now is the help of our community," Glascock said, which was echoed by Sojka. That advice: Stay at home if you're sick, employ social distancing, avoid community gatherings, and wash your hands frequently.

"Most importantly, now's the time to stay calm," Glascock added. "Be informed. Be kind to one another and respect the health care needs of our community."

Sojka and Glascock outlined the number of intensive care beds in the Cedar Valley: UnityPoint has 12 beds, while MercyOne has 12 beds in Waterloo and four more in Cedar Falls and 15 ventilators available at MercyOne, according to Sojka.

