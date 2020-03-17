Coronavirus forces postponement of elective surgeries, procedures at MercyOne; UnityPoint restricts visitors

WATERLOO -- Elective surgeries, procedures and diagnostic testing are being postponed at MercyOne's Waterloo and Cedar Falls medical centers until further notice, hospital officials announced.

MercyOne said the guidelines are effective immediately.

"MercyOne Medical Group and medical staff are working with all ordering providers and their nurses to ensure patients are contacted," the organization said. "We will continue to monitor guidelines from CDC, Iowa Department of Public Health and Black Hawk County Health Department to make a decision about rescheduling appointments."

The decision was announced at the first COVID-19 briefing held at the Black Hawk County Emergency Operations Center in Waterloo on Tuesday by Dr. Matthew Sojka, MercyOne chief medical officer.

"That is the recommendation from the American College of Surgeons, and the American College of Gastroenterology," Sojka said. "So we are in line with them, and we're doing that to protect our patients."

He said MercyOne will be "watching access to our buildings," including asking about people's recent travel and limiting the numbers of visitors.