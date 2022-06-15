Cornstock is Thursday through Sunday at Electric Park

WATERLOO — Spicoli's Reverb will hosts its annual music festival at the legendary Electric Park Ballroom on the National Cattle Congress grounds Thursday, Friday Saturday.

Tickets are on sale at Spicoli's on Eventbrite and on Spicoli's Facebook page.

Thursday, Cornstock Day One features a Spicoli's memorabilia sale, an artist pop up, karaoke, tacos, and chances to win tickets to Friday and Saturday night concerts.

Friday, Cornstock Day Two showcases national, regional and local metal bands, with Bleedchain, Hemlock and several more beginning at 6 p.m.

Saturday, Cornstock Day Three is an all day and night live music extravaganza, featuring local and touring rock bands from all over the Midwest.

The Pimps from Rockford, Illinois, will headline, supported by Illegal Smile, The Rumours and many more bands, starting at 2 p.m.

Cornstock is a musical festival, started in southwest Iowa by the founders of The Reverb and Spicoli's, Cody Winther and Rob Dunn. With the exception of 2020, Cornstock has been an annual festival every year since 1998.

Spicoli's Reverb may no longer be a single location bar and venue; the team continues to host, promote and support local live music.

