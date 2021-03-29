Corn, soybean growers in Cedar Valley prep for spring planting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Insurance or markets?

Funk said a “very high percentage” of corn and soybean growers strictly abide by federal crop insurance dates. Planting before then risks your crop not being covered in case of early frost.

“You’ll find people typically wait until the insurance dates,” he said.

Hamer said there was a chance the markets might factor into growers’ decision-making this year. He said currently the bid for cash corn in September at ADM Corn Processing in Cedar Rapids was 36 cents a bushel higher than October.

“This may be enough incentive for some to try and push corn plantings earlier, in an effort to harvest early and catch the September market at a premium to October,” Hamer said.

Basol said that would likely only influence “growers in smaller acreages” who might try their luck planting earlier with less of a downside than someone planting hundreds or thousands of acres. But he said the market does normally affect the percentage of what farmers grow.

“If the market’s looking really, really good with corn, some guys might shift more acres of corn if they can do it,” Basol said, though he noted those decisions are usually made at the seed buying stage in late fall.