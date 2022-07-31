 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corinthian Baptist Church to install new pastor Saturday

corinthian missionary baptist church

Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church

WATERLOO — Corinthian Baptist Church will hold an installation service Saturday at 4 p.m. for its new pastor, the Rev. Troy M. Starks. The church is located at 915 Willow St.

The service's theme is "Called to Pastor, Committed to Serve" with the scripture reading of Jeremiah 3:15. Bishop Brian Hill of Gift of Life Church in Waterloo will bring the installation message.

Corinthian Mass Choir, Gift of Life Praise Team, and soloists from Antioch Baptist Church will provide the music.

The community is cordially invited to help celebrate this joyous occasion. Call the church at (319) 235-0411 with questions or to get further information.

 

