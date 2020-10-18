Copycat: Cedar Falls owner clones beloved feline

She also adopted the surrogate cat, which she named Surri G Momcat.

Mr. Tufts Jr. was born Jan. 23. Rodriguez delivered Mr. Tufts Jr. and Momcat to the owner March 29 at the Cedar Rapids Airport. They rode in the cabin with her from Texas.

Both cats are in fine health and doing well. Christman is caring for the cats and a grateful owner named him godfather to Mr. Tufts Jr. “My furry godchild,” the vet said, laughing. “He’s a handsome cat, full of personality – and has tufts of fur in his ears like the original Mr. Tufts.”

Like his namesake, the young feline likes to head-butt greetings, then roll onto his side and stretch into an arch for a good belly rub. “Our new Mr. Tufts Jr. is much more athletic than our original, probably because he, and Momcat, too, had the best of care,” the owner explained. The original Mr. T was a rescue cat.

Cat cloning costs $35,000; dogs are $50,000.

“I could afford it. We don’t have any children. I don’t spend money on clothes or hair, I live frugally, and I drive a 31-year-old car. T Jr. is so beautiful — he’s gone from being a fluffy fur ball to a sleek, silky cat. I’m just so happy. I wanted to adopt Momcat, too, because I owe her a good life,” the owner explained.