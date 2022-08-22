Cooler temperatures, much-needed rain aid crops across Iowa

DES MOINES — Widespread rain across the state resulted in 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage, cutting hay, and applying pesticides.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 18% very short, 30% short, 50% adequate and 2% surplus, the weekly report said. Due to widespread rain during the past week, less than half of the topsoil is considered short to very short compared to 53% a week ago. Subsoil moisture condition rated 21% very short, 33% short, 44% adequate and 2% surplus.

“Iowa experienced cooler temperatures and much-needed rainfall over the final week of the State Fair,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “While showers and thunderstorms brought heavier totals across the drought region, we need several months of above-average precipitation to relieve the most intense drought conditions. The rain received last week was welcomed as stressed soybeans continue to set and fill pods.”

Corn silking or beyond was 97% with 84% of the corn crop in dough stage or beyond. That's five days behind last year but two days ahead of the five-year average. Thirty percent of Iowa’s corn crop has reached the dent stage, fiv days behind last year and one day behind average. Some of the corn crop has started to mature at 1%. Corn condition remained 66% good to excellent.

Ninety-seven percent of soybeans were blooming with 88% of the soybean crop setting pods, eight days behind last year and two days behind the five-year average. Two percent of the soybeans were turning color. Iowa’s soybean condition was 62% good to excellent. Oats harvested for grain reached 91%, eight days behind last year and 10 days behind the average.

Fifty-three percent of the state’s third cutting of alfalfa hay was complete. All hay condition rose slightly to 48% good to excellent. Pasture condition rated 33% good to excellent. Grasshoppers are a concern in some areas.

Unseasonably cool conditions greeted Iowans throughout the State Fair’s final week of festivities, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Temperatures were anywhere from one to four degrees below normal with a statewide average temperature of 69.2 degrees, 2.9 degrees below normal. A more active storm track also brought widespread rainfall statewide with above-average totals, on the order of two to three inches, across parts of the western drought region. Glisan said this was the first reporting period since early July to have above-average statewide rainfall.

Weekly precipitation totals ranged from 0.14 inch in Mount Pleasant (Henry County) to 3.42 inches in Estherville (Emmet County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.12 inches while the normal is 0.91 inch. Several southeastern Iowa stations reported the week’s high temperature of 88 degrees on the 19th, on average five degrees above normal. Knoxville (Marion County) reported the week’s low temperature of 50 degrees on the 17th, 13 degrees below normal.