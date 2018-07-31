Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – Firefighters extinguished a small cooking fire at a Waterloo apartment building Tuesday morning.

Residents in a third-floor apartment apparently left the stove on when they left the building at 833 W. Second St., according to fire officials. A resident on the second floor called 911 shortly after 11 a.m. after noticing smoke, and the building was evacuated.

Crews found the source and extinguished the fire before it spread to the rest of the apartment. No one was displaced by the fire, according to firefighters.

