WATERLOO – Firefighters extinguished a small cooking fire at a Waterloo apartment building Tuesday morning.
Residents in a third-floor apartment apparently left the stove on when they left the building at 833 W. Second St., according to fire officials. A resident on the second floor called 911 shortly after 11 a.m. after noticing smoke, and the building was evacuated.
Crews found the source and extinguished the fire before it spread to the rest of the apartment. No one was displaced by the fire, according to firefighters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.