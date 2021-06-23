 Skip to main content
Cooking fire damages Waterloo home
WATERLOO – Cooking was behind a Tuesday afternoon fire that damaged a Waterloo home, according to officials.

The blaze started with a kitchen fire at 1567 Ruth St. that spread into the attic and other parts of the home around 3:10 p.m. Residents escaped without injury, and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue extinguished the flames.

The home had significant smoke damage, according to firefighters.

Firefighters were called back to the scene Tuesday night after neighbors spotted smoke coming from the roof area.

