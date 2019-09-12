CEDAR FALLS – A cooking fire evacuated a Cedar Falls apartment building Wednesday night.
The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at the 18-plex at 3223 Scenic Drive.
“Somebody was cooking, and it got away from them and ignited some cabinets,” said Jeff Olson, public safety director.
One resident said she was smelled smoke and left when she heard the fire alarm ringing.
Crews kept the flames from spreading to the rest of the building.
One firefighter was examined by paramedics for possible smoke inhalation at the scene and then went back to the job, Olson said.
Olson said the apartment where the fire started will be out of commission because of damage, and it is possible the apartments below and above will be affected by smoke or water.
“There will be a few residents who won’t be able to go back tonight,” he said.
He said residents should be able to return to the rest of the apartments.
