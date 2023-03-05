WATERLOO – Cookies & Brew will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at SingleSpeed Brewing Co., 325 Commercial St.
The regional Girl Scout council, Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois, is partnering with local breweries in honor of Wednesday's International Women’s Day. The public, as well as Girl Scout parents, volunteers and donors, may attend.
Five percent of taproom sales from the evening will be donated to Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois.
Cookies & Brews will take before Girl Scout Week begins March 12. The organization is marking its 111th anniversary.
