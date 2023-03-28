WATERLOO — The public is invited to join the Waterloo Community Foundation and The Center for Public Integrity for a live conversation with Waterloo entrepreneur ReShonda Young about local efforts to close the wealth gap between Black and white Americans.

The virtual conversation is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Young was the subject of Public Integrity’s award-winning podcast “The Heist Season 2: The Wealth Vortex.”

The podcast’s host, Jamie Smith Hopkins, will moderate the discussion.

The podcast was produced in partnership with Transmitter Media, which followed Young’s efforts to open the Bank of Jabez, Iowa’s only Black-owned bank and possibly the first nationwide in more than 20 years.

Young will share updates about her progress in the year since the podcast aired and discuss community-focused actions to increase equity.

Young is a Waterloo entrepreneur who started and franchised a popcorn business before selling the company in 2019. She is the director of an accelerator that supports Black business owners in Waterloo and is the leading force behind the planned Bank of Jabez. The Wealth Vortex was a finalist in this year’s Ambie Awards, often called the Oscars of podcasting. The project is also a Signal Awards silver award honoree and second-place winner of the Shaufler Prize in Journalism.

The event is open to all and participants can attend virtually at wloocommunityfoundation.org/learning-opportunities.

