WATERLOO – On Monday, construction workers set roof trusses and sheathing was installed. By Tuesday, roofers were crawling on the roof, installing shingles. On Wednesday, plumbing, heating, and cooling systems were being roughed in.
Work is progressing at a blistering pace on a Habitat for Humanity house at 417 Argyle St., in the Walnut Neighborhood. Excavation for the basement took place Aug. 29 and crews have been working every weekday since then, said Heath Christensen, Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity construction manager.
The bungalow will have four bedrooms, two baths, a basement, and detached garage.
There is a five-week deadline, Christensen said. “There’s a big push to have everything wrapped up before snow hits the ground. Our last work day scheduled is Oct. 18. Our focus is to have the house complete and finished, ready to hand over the keys to the owner.”
Habitat for Humanity reached out to the Cedar Valley Home Builders Association for their assistance. Thirty-seven construction companies, contractors, and vendors are participating in the project, Christensen said.
“Having the builders involved, material and labor donations makes the project as affordable as possible. The timeline is based on us working on it five days a week,” he explained.
New homeowner Jennifer Brandt also is required to put in 300 sweat-equity hours on her property, other Habitat properties, and at the Habitat ReStore.
Bill Kugler Jr. of Kugler Construction in Waterloo said the project was appealing because “it’s being part of something bigger than yourself, your company, your association. It’s that ‘love your neighbor’ mentality and being able to use the talents God has given us. A lot of members of the association are involved, so we have a lot of help.”
Kugler is serving as the project foreman, working alongside Christensen. Many of his employees are volunteering their skills for a day at framing and finish carpentry. The tight timeline doesn’t concern him, either.
“We were involved in another Habitat house in 2016 that had a short-build timeline. With other companies involved, more people are vested in the project. The whole point is to gain momentum, and if we spread it around, we can do more of these types of projects, give something back,” Kugler explained.
This project is part of Habitat for Humanity International’s Home Builders Blitz that brings together builders for one shared purpose — “to build safe and affordable housing for families in need of a decent place to call home.”
Thousands of professional home builders, subcontractors, and vendors volunteer to help construct, repair, or revitalize homes across the country. In 2018, the Blitz took place in 21 states to construct or repair 253 homes. Approximately 2,000 homes have been completed since the national program began in 2006.
The 417 Argyle St. home is the second house Habitat has built in the Walnut Neighborhood. “This is only the second house to be built in the neighborhood in 74 years or so. The first house we did at 425 Almond St. Most of our homes are new construction, although we are doing two remodels in the neighborhood,” Christensen said.
“It’s a good partnership with the Cedar Valley Home Builders Association to provide affordable newly constructed homes in the neighborhood,” he added. “We’re getting good support and working alongside people from the Walnut Neighborhood and other community leaders is a wonderful experience.”
