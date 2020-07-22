Construction to begin Thursday on North Union Road in Cedar Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Construction will begin Thursday on North Union Road between West First Street and the north city limits.

Work will start with storm sewer rehabilitation. The road will remain open during this process but may be limited to one lane for one to two days.

Beginning July 27, the asphalt roadway will be milled, recycled with a binding agent and laid back in place.

The road will remain open during these operations but will be limited to one lane with the use of flaggers and a pilot car between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., when delays should be expected. The roadway will have both lanes accessible outside of those hours. This operation is expected to last one to two days.

There will be a period of seven to 14 days of no anticipated work while the recycled asphalt base cures out and before the new asphalt overlay is placed. The roadway will remain open during this time.

During the asphalt paving, the roadway will remain open but be limited to one lane. Flaggers and a pilot car will be used. It is anticipated that this work will last three to four days.

Weather permitting, this construction process will take approximately four to five weeks to complete. The roadway will remain open at all times.

