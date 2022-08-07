Construction to begin Monday on Lake Street trail in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — Owen Contracting workers will begin Monday constructing 3,176 feet of a 10-foot wide concrete recreational trail along the south side of Lake Street in Cedar Falls from Central Avenue to Big Woods Road.

The contractor will have flaggers in the southern lane and around the work zone to direct traffic as trucks come in and out of the construction area.

The lane will be intermittently affected throughout the duration of the project; however, traffic will be maintained in both lanes.

The city asks people to stay away from the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed street.

For additional information about the project, visit: www.cedarfalls.com/1698/Lake-Street-Trail-Project.

If wanting to receive road closure notices by e-mail and/or text message, visit: www.cedarfalls.com/notify and follow the instructions for road construction as shown.

Questions or concerns can be directed to: Brett Armstrong by phone: (319) 268-5161 or e-mail: Brett.Armstrong@cedarfalls.com.