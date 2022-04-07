Construction of new Cedar-Wapsi Road bridge to start next week

WATERLOO — Roads are expected to be closed as Black Hawk County moves to replace an old bridge.

According to Black Hawk County Assistant Engineer Ryan Brennan, a new bridge is going up on Cedar-Wapsi Road between Sage and Schenk roads north of Waterloo and east of U.S. Highway 63. Construction is set to start next week and finish sometime around August, depending upon the weather. The current, wooden bridge on the road was constructed in 1966, and Brennan explained it’s reached the point where a new one needs to be constructed.

“The bridge as it is now is safe for the public. Obviously, we wouldn’t have it open if it wasn’t,” Brennan said. “But we’re replacing it just because of the condition. You wouldn’t want the condition to get to the point where it would not be safe.”

The new bridge, which will be 90 feet long and 40 feet wide, will be made entirely of steel and concrete, which Brennan said would make usable for about 80 years. The bid price is just under $800,000. During construction, Brennan said, the road will be closed down, but a detour will be set up on Highway 63 to Dunkerton Road, than back to Raymond Road.

This is the second bridge on Cedar-Wapsi Road to be replaced in two years. In 2020, another bridge was replaced spanning the Cedar River.

