Construction closures take place Monday in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- Beginning, Monday, the southern halves of the First and Ellen street and First and Francis street intersections. A full closure of the southern lanes and the intersections will be required. East and westbound head-to-head traffic will be maintained throughout construction. The lane closure for this phase will be in effect for approximately six weeks, depending on the weather.

During the closure, alternate garbage pickup points will be required for residents who normally place automated collection carts within the closure area. Residents located on the south side of W. First Street/Highway 57 can place their collection carts on the open portion of adjacent Division Street, in the alleys between Francis Street and Ellen Street during this stage of the street closure. This should be done on the normal collection day for that particular street.

Yard waste collection carts can be placed curbside at the same location as the garbage collection carts for Monday pickup. Yard waste may also be taken to the transfer station in any type of container when the transfer station is open.

Also during the road closure, rural type mailboxes will be removed and temporarily relocated. The contractor will coordinate the location of the relocated mailboxes with the U.S. Postal Service. Normally, all mailboxes are relocated to the adjacent side streets. Once reconstruction is completed, the mailboxes will be returned to their original location. Please do not park adjacent to the relocated mailboxes. The residents will be responsible for removing any decorative attachments to the mailboxes and relocating any landscape plantings within the right-of-way. The contractor will be responsible for removing and temporarily relocating the mailbox and post only.

