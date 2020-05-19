Construction begins on Ashland Avenue in Cedar Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS — Reconstruction will begin on Ashland Avenue from Acorn Lane to Pin Oak Drive starting as early as Wednesday.

Weather permitting, the work will take approximately three weeks with additional time for sod replacement.

It will start with curb and gutter spot repair. The roadway will remain open during these removals but may be limited to access from one end or the other depending on where the contractor is working. During this time, street parking and driveway access along Ashland may be limited. The contractor will post “No Parking” signs along the street prior to the start of construction and vehicles will need to be relocated out of impacted driveways.

There will likely be a gap of one to two weeks after curb and gutter repair to allow for curing of the concrete and scheduling of mill and asphalt arrival.

Both base and surface pavement will be laid in single days. In both cases, it may be driven on soon thereafter but during placement no access will be allowed on the street or to driveways.

