CEDAR FALLS — Beginning Wednesday, traffic signal related work will start at the West 27th Street and Hudson Road intersection.
Lane closures on Hudson Road and West 27th Street will be required. Sidewalk and trail connections will be impacted at the intersection. At least one east-west pedestrian Hudson Road crossing will be maintained for those accessing the University of Northern Iowa’s South Art lot and the 27th Street lot.
During this time, crews will work to make storm sewer connections, new trail and sidewalk connections to the intersection, installation of a new traffic signal, and lane widening at the intersection. The lane closures will be in effect for approximately three months, depending on the weather. All work at this intersection will be complete prior to the start of the fall semester.
5 summer-ready recipes to try this week
Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and that means it's grilling season. To celebrate, here are a few recipes to make all summer long.
Here’s a quick and easy dinner for the weekend, or anytime. It’s based on an antipasto platter that usually contains cured meats, olives, cheese, assorted pickles and vegetables.
How did you eat pork chops growing up? If you're of a certain age, I'll bet it was with a side of applesauce or maybe homemade mashed potatoes. Both pair perfectly with pork, so I'm not throwing shade on mom or grandma. But since it's spring, when fresh greens such as arugula and baby spinach are widely available, why not substitute a simple salad dressed in a zesty, lemony vinaigrette?
With Memorial Day coming up, I often like to entertain and have an outdoor barbecue to officially welcome the summer season. This year, I want to serve Mexican-style barbecued salmon burgers— always a crowd-pleaser.
A seafood boil never fails to please. With ingredients like shrimp, crab legs, and lobster, seafood-lovers will be RSVPing real fast to your boil.
A burger buffet proves flexible when guest count fluctuates. Condiments and side dishes can be prepared in advance. Ditto for snacks and desserts. The only cooking to do with guests at the ready is to reheat some bacon-heavy caramelized onions and cook the burgers.