HAZLETON — The Fontana Interpretive Nature Center will host a new traveling exhibit, “Darling: One Man, Many Visions,” from Thursday through May 31.
A grand opening celebration is set for 7 p.m. March 14.
The exhibit highlights the work, of Jay N. “Ding” Darling.”
Darling was born in 1876 and spent his youth living and sketching in Sioux City, he hunted, fished, and explored prairies, marshes, and rivers. A cartoonist with the Des Moines Register, he also was a conservationist, helped start Iowa’s first Biological Survey and worked to establish federal Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Units at the nation’s land grant universities.
He was the artist for the first Migratory Bird Hunting Stamp (Duck Stamp) to raise funds for migratory birds, helped form the federal Bureau of Biological Survey that would later become the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and went on to lead the agency and establish 28 national wildlife refuges.
Regular nature center hours are 8 a.m. to noon Monday and Tuesday, 8 to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends.
The exhibit is sponsored by the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation. The opening speaker is free, but registration is online at www.buchanancountyparks.com.
