Conservation workshop slated Feb. 27 in CF

CEDAR FALLS – A free community conservation workshop will be Feb. 27 at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.

Presentations will be given from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on ways to save money while being more energy and resource efficient in and around the home.

Members from the following organizations will be on hand for presentations and to answer questions: Black Hawk County Soil and Water Conservation District, Cedar Falls Seed Library, City of Cedar Falls, City of Waterloo, Good Neighbor Iowa, Green Iowa AmeriCorps Energy and Community, Land and Water Steward AmeriCorps, UNI Tallgrass Prairie Center, UNI Center for Energy and Environmental Education, and the Waste Trac Education Team.

Refreshments will be served during the social hour from 6 to 6:30 p.m. The evening will conclude with free prize drawings.

For more information, contact Josh Balk at 296-3262 ext. 3 or Joshua.Balk@ia.nacdnet.net.

