CEDAR FALLS – The Land and Water Stewards/Green Iowa AmeriCorps based out of the Center for Energy and Environmental Education on the University of Northern Iowa campus are hosting an online compost bin sale.
Earth Machine Composters, valued at more than $100, will be on sale for $55. Bundle packages will include a kitchen pail, wingdigger aerator and an educational rottwheeler. Rain barrels, tumblers and vermicomposters also are for sale.
Products ordered before May 29 will be available for pickup June 6 during the first College Hill "Street" Farmers Market of the season. The market will include normal farmers market goods as well as extra produce and product vendors, including La Calle, Kubo and live music.
For more information, go to https://cedarvalleycompostersale.ecwid.com.
