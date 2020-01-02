TOLEDO — Conservation Districts of Iowa is partnering with Tama Soil and Water Conservation District to foster the higher education endeavors of Iowa students interested in conservation and agriculture by offering regional and statewide scholarships.
Iowa High School class of 2020 students, including homeschoolers, pursuing programs of study in any field of conservation or agriculture may apply for the Conservation Scholarship. While many college majors qualify, preference will be given to students pursuing programs of study in conservation. The scholarship must be used for the student’s first year of college education.
The application and more information is at https://cdiowa.org/get-involved/scholarships/ .
Applications and supporting documents for Tama County residents should be submitted to the Tama SWCD office at 102 Hwy 30W, Toledo 52342 by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 14.
Three CDI scholarships will be awarded at the state level in the amounts of $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000. Six $500 regional awards will also be awarded.
In addition to the CDI scholarships, Tama SWCD is offering $1,000 and $800 scholarships to applicants who reside in Tama County.
