Conservation Corps seeks young adult members as part of Waterloo-CF expansion

WATERLOO — Conservation Corps Minnesota and Iowa is establishing a presence in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.

It recently opened an office at 1346 W. Airline Highway in Waterloo in an effort to recruit 18- to 25-year-old individuals for upcoming conservation projects in Northeast Iowa and Linn County.

The environmental nonprofit started in the Twin Cities. Before its newest space, it had spread its headquarters throughout Minnesota, and later into the greater Des Moines area.

Brad Lathrop, eastern Iowa field coordinator, describes this part of the state as “a hidden gem” in the Midwest, with the Driftless Area, Effigy Mounds National Monument, woodlands and remnant prairie.

“After working with the universities and the young people in the area, I think there is an excitement surrounding the environmental field,” said Lathrop. “Being from Illinois and the Midwest, I don’t think there are a ton of people who tell you that you can do conservation work in the Midwest. When people think about working in conservation, they think about going out West, or even out East, in these big, huge open landscapes.

“But the reality is we don’t have a lot of that in the Midwest, which to me, makes it all the more urgent to protect and conserve the really cool things that we do have here. Specifically for us in Northeast Iowa, I think we can be that voice in Iowa, telling people that you can do conservation work and do really cool things in your own backyard.”

Their crews are AmeriCorps members/volunteers who get a living stipend and an education award after completing a term of service.

Conservation Corps also trains young adults to go into careers in conservation. That’s what it takes pride in, says Lathrop.

“We have a lot of members who come in and either have a degree or are in the process of getting a degree, or who are maybe taking a gap year between high school and college or college and something else,” he said.

“I’d say the perfect member for us is not necessarily someone who has a ton of experience, although that’s a huge plus if they do, but it might be someone who has this idea in their head that they want to go into conservation or have a career working outdoors and doing cool stuff,” he added.

Membership numbers vary year to year. He noted “it’s been a tough year” for recruitment, but not because of a lack of interest, and attributed it to being a “weird year.”

“We always have work to do,” Lathrop said. “Even when we’re hurting for members, we always have more work to do. These projects need to get done. At the end of the day, we need to get people out there, and that’s what I’m passionate about. That’s a big part of my job. It’s telling people about what we do. I think it’s exciting and fun.”

He pointed to one exciting April project.

Crews will replace an old fence in Palisades-Kepler State Park in Linn County, a “huge project” because of the bluffs and topography.

“We’re using all Iowa-sourced wood, and our crews will be building the whole thing,” he said.

Open positions can be found at: conservationcorps.org/join. By signing up, a person commits to three, six or nine months of service, he said.

To ask questions, email Lathrop at brad.lathrop@conservationcorps.org or call him at 815-641-8951.

He’s in and out of the office. If wanting to meet face-to-face, it’d be best for a person to reach out beforehand.

