WATERLOO — Nursing is a challenging profession, one that requires great skill, compassion and commitment to extraordinary patient care.
This week, National Nurses Week, the Courier honors 10 Cedar Valley nurses who exemplify those traits. This special publication highlights the caring professionals named among the 2019 Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses. These dedicated caregivers will also be honored at an awards luncheon Thursday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
“Everyone at some point in their life has contact with nurses. Their kind faces, calming presence is always there for families dealing with a sick child to an ailing parent,” said Courier Editor Nancy Newhoff. “They are on their feet for hours at a time, they multitask several problems at once, they assess situations and they take action. We could not be more proud to give these people the credit they so richly deserve.”
You have free articles remaining.
There are nearly 42,000 registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nurse practitioners in Iowa, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Several thousand of those work and live in the Cedar Valley, and Courier reader nominations poured in for this inaugural class of 10.
Two longtime nurse educators had the daunting task of sifting through hundreds of nominations to help select nine honorees. Shawn Buhrow, who oversees the nursing program at Hawkeye Community College, and Nancy Kramer, retired Allen College provost/chief academic officer, graciously volunteered to select this year’s top Cedar Valley nurses. The Courier is grateful for their expertise and professionalism in choosing the 2019 winners.
A 10th nurse was named the People’s Choice winner. That nurse is the top vote-getter from more than 6,000 online votes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.